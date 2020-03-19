Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $41.86 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.17% of Aptiv worth $41,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. 4,078,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,183. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

