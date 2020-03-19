Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $44.17 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $159.25. 7,536,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.53. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

