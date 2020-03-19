Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $52.04 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 585.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,067 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $52,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

TJX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 12,513,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.