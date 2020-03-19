Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $55.36 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,182 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $55,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $196.89. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.18 and a 52 week high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

