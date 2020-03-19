Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $61.73 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.58% of Insulet worth $61,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.23. 368,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,647. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 790.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

