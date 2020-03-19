Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $62.54 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 286.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298,344 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.57% of LKQ worth $62,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.