Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $62.94 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $62,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,903,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,080,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

