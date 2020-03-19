Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $63.39 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.23% of Cintas worth $63,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,158,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $6.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

