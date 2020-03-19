Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $64.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.55% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $64,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 143,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.