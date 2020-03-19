Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $64.88 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.47% of Zebra Technologies worth $64,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,770. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

