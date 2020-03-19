Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $69.99 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.16% of L3Harris worth $69,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of LHX traded down $8.21 on Thursday, reaching $159.78. 69,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.85. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $149.21 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

