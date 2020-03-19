Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,038 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,078,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

