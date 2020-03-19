Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,786 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.53% of Crown worth $52,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crown by 2,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.