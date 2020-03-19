Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 177.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,711 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.47% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $57,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 11,754,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

