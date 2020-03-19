Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $49.85 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $49,854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $17,020,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 736,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 804,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $260,336,000 after purchasing an additional 281,796 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $26.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.94. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

