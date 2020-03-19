Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356,893 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.12% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $65,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.86.

ASND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.13. 6,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,831. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

