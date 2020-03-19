Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,845 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $39,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $6,289,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,381,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $14.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,406. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.89 and its 200-day moving average is $470.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

