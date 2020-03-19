Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $55,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $17.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $420.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.71. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

