Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $53.58 Million Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,138,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,575,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.85% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter.

IAA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,414. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

