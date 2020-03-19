Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 358,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of EXACT Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 159,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 178,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

