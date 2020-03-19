Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 282,699 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.98% of Myokardia worth $33,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,945,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Myokardia by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Myokardia by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,630 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MYOK traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 25,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

