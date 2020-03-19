Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 329,337 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 219.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.26% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $33,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,597. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

