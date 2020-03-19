Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 693 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $63,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $24.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.43. 60,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.96.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

