Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,266,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,612,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of JD.Com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $37.49. 16,374,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,385,738. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.Com from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

