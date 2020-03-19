Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 588,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile Us at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,653. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

