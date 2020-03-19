Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,284 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Hotels worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

HLT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,248,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,425. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

