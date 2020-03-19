Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 661.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $48,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,855,000 after buying an additional 300,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,815,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after buying an additional 606,594 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 115,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

