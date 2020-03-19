Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 471,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $35,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,575.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,267,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 390,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 4,667,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,994. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

