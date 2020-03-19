Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Lam Research worth $59,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.47. 1,940,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.