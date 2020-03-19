Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 256,036 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $51,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

GPK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 431,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

