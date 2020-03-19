Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 351,349 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,349 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 6,431,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,622,720. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

