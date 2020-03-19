Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 38,579 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.78% of Amedisys worth $42,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amedisys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $20.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.61. 22,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,597. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.25. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares worth $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

