Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 644,056 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 644,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after buying an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,657,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $206,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,137. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

