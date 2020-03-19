Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 6,966 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $41,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $9.08 on Thursday, reaching $192.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.