Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 78,132 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $52,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.33 on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 377,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,930. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

