Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 93,943 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.40% of Atmos Energy worth $54,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

ATO traded down $7.79 on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 727,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

