Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $35.01 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.11% of Ingersoll-Rand at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IR traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

