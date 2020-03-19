Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $42.11 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 885,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 1,673,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,391,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

