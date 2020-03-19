Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Biogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.23. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

