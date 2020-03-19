Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,644,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,548,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346,126. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

