Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

