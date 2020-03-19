Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222,430 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.22% of Marvell Technology Group worth $38,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,109,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,258,000 after acquiring an additional 264,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,305,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,920,000 after acquiring an additional 513,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,325,517. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

