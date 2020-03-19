Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Masco worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 3,639,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

