Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,660,246 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 169.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660,246 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $77,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

