Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,236,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.83% of Schneider National worth $70,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

