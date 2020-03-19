Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.31% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $81,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after acquiring an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,288,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

