Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Humana worth $97,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $246.58 on Thursday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

