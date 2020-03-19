Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $70,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $142.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $137.49 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.17. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

