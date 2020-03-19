Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of Guidewire Software worth $94,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,384 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

