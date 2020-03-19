Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $71.21 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 5,368.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.23% of Quanta Services worth $71,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

